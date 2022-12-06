KTR takes a jibe at Minister Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on Tuesday made funny comments on Labour Minister Malla Reddy while addressing a meeting in LB Nagar. KTR inaugurated the multi-faith crematorium 'Mukthi Ghat in LB Nagar and other development works.



While addressing the gathering, Minister KTR made some funny statements about minister Ch Malla Reddy. He said that they will afraid if Malla Reddy holds the mic. Minister KTR inaugurated Mukti Ghat and an animal crematorium in Fathullaguda. He also stated that the Metro will be extended to Hayathnagar from LB Nagar.

Earlier, The State IT Minister Kt Rama Rao on Tuesday said that after the upcoming elections, the metro train will be expanded from LB Nagar to Hayatnagar. The second phase of the Metro rail construction will be finished after the elections said KTR while speaking at an event in LB Nagar. He promised that Hyderabad's public transportation system would get even better.

KTR has voiced confidence, claiming that TRS will win the upcoming elections anyway, and KCR will regain the position of chief minister. He claimed that the metro rail would be extended up to Hayatnagar in addition to connecting Nagole and LB Nagar. He announced that this government would work to ensure that everyone in Hyderabad City has access to the metro train.