KTR to lay foundation stone for developmental projects in Kukatpally

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao

Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister K T Rama Rao will lay the foundation stone for various developmental works under Kukatpally constituency, worth Rs 28.5 crore, on Friday.

The developmental project includes the construction of a retaining wall at Manasarovar Nala T-junction, worth Rs 4.48 crore, in Old Bowenpally, construction of a storm-water line, worth Rs 5.5 crore, from R R Nagar to Bowenpally.

Additionally, development of Rangdamuni Cheruvu (IDL Lake) in Kukatpally and HIG Park in Balaji Nagar, worth Rs 9.8 crore and Rs 2 crore each, among other similar projects, will be carried out.

Minister KTR will be accompanied by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Deputy Mayor Srilata Shobhan Reddy, corporators and other party leaders.

