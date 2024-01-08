Live
Just In
KTR visits bangle seller Ibrahim Khan’s house in Borabanda
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday visited the home of Ibrahim Khan, a bangle seller in Borabanda.
The visit fulfilled Khan's earlier request, made on X on January 2. In his tweet, Khan expressed his appreciation for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government's achievements under KTR's leadership during the past ten years. He also extended a warm invitation to KTR to visit his home in recognition of his service to the State.
Keeping his promise, Rao visited Khan's home on Sunday, where he received a warm welcome from Khan and his family. They shared a meal together, and Khan's family informed KTR about their earlier request for pension assistance for their children with hearing impairment. Rao's office had already responded positively to this request, ensuring the children received the necessary support.
During the visit, KTR inquired about the well-being of Khan's family and expressed gratitude for their hospitality. He further pledged to provide the necessary treatment for Khan's children with hearing impairment. KTR remarked that he was deeply touched by the invitation from a common citizen, recognising his past contributions. He emphasised that such experiences in public life motivate him to continue working diligently for the people.
KTR was accompanied by MLA Maganti Gopinath. Hundreds of people, including fans and party workers, gathered at Khan's home to welcome KTR.