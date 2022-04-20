KTR warns communal forces of stringent action

Hyderabad: Warning political forces of stringent action if they instigate people on religious lines, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama on Tuesday said those doing communal politics will not be spared.

The minister, after laying the foundation for renovation of Sardar Mahal, near Charminar, also promised that the government would develop the Old City on the lines of other areas.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "there will be no bias when it comes to developing the older parts of Hyderabad. Many development works have been taken up in Hyderabad Lok Sabha areas although there are no local or Assembly elections. It shows the government's commitment."

KTR said after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao came to power,people were not instigated on grounds of caste, creed or religion. "We believe in politics of construction and not destruction. At no point have we instigated the public on religious grounds nor will we do it. Those who do (communal politics) were not spared and will not be spared, as strict action will be taken," the minister warned, adding that it was everyone's responsibility to teach a lesson and control those who are indulging in communal politics.

The minister, along with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, inaugurated various development works in the Old City, including the six-lane Bahadurpura flyover, a musical and lighting fountain at Mir Alam Tank, laid foundation for a new police station building at Kalapather, rejuvenation of Mir Alam Mandi and development of Murgi Chowk and other works, all costing nearly Rs.500 crore.

He said the iconic Sardar Mahal would be developed into a cultural centre. It would also have a Deccan museum and a 12-room hotel. Rao said Asaduddin and Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan had urged him to take up a few more works which would certainly be done in the Old City.

At the inaugural of the Bahadurpura flyover, Owaisi demanded the minister to name it after founder of Jamia Nizamia Islamic seminary Moulana Hafiz Mohammed Anwarullah Farooqui Fazeelath Jung. He said the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner would issue necessary instructions in this regard.

Speaking about the 2 BHK works in Falaknuma and other areas, KTR said they were progressing fast. They were affected and delayed by the lockdown and would be completed in four-five months.

He disclosed that the government was studying a proposal for registration of notarised properties in the Old City; soon a decision would be taken.