KTR’s ‘Tokyo dream’ as ridiculous as KCR’s Dallas: Rohin Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader and Khairatabad District Congress Committee president Dr Ch Rohin Reddy has criticised Municipal Administration Minister K Tarakarama Rao’s recent statement about developing Hyderabad like Tokyo. Dr Reddy pointed out that the citizens of Hyderabad are still waiting to see the fulfilment of a similar promise made in 2015 by KTR’s father, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, to transform Hyderabad into a city resembling Dallas, USA.

During a media interaction after conducting a door-to-door visit in various localities of the Khairatabad constituency, Dr Rohin Reddy criticized the BRS government for underestimating the people’s memory and assuming that they can be easily deceived with ambitious city development dreams. He emphasized that the citizens remember all of the “broken promises” made by the government, especially those related to the development of Hyderabad.

Highlighting the developmental work carried out during the Congress tenure, Dr Rohin Reddy mentioned significant infrastructure projects that were implemented, including the construction of an international airport, a 160-km Outer Ring Road, an 11-km long elevated PVNR Expressway, as well as the establishment of a comprehensive network of bridges and roads.

He also emphasized the Congress government’s initiatives in providing drinking water supply to Hyderabad from Krishna and Godavari rivers, launching projects such as the Hyderabad Metro Rail, an underground cabling system, and a comprehensive storm water drain improvement program.

The previous Congress government successfully completed several other large-scale infrastructure projects, he added.

In contrast, Dr Rohin Reddy accused the BRS government of neglecting the maintenance of existing infrastructure and mishandling funds. He expressed disappointment over the government’s inability to prevent recurring flooding in the city during the monsoon season, adding that the BRS government has failed to maintain the development achieved in Hyderabad, which cost more than Rs 1 lakh crore between 2004 and 2014.

He also expressed concern regarding the lack of a Monsoon Action Plan by the GHMC and criticized Minister K. Tarakarama Rao for discussing monsoon preparedness only after the arrival of the first rains.

“As Hyderabadis, our dream is simple - a better Hyderabad. This can be fulfilled only by Congress,” he said. Dr Rohin Reddy informed that he visited several Bastis in the Khairatabad constituency on Sunday to distribute visiting cards for the Rajiv Gandhi Online Quiz Competition.

He encouraged the youth to participate in the quiz competition by calling 7661899899 and using the referral code “ROHIN.”