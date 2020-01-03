Kukatpally: BJP leaders celebrate Phule's jayanthi

Kukatpally: Local division BJP leaders on Friday celebrated the jayanthi of the first Indian woman teacher and social reformer Savithribai Phule at their office here. State BJP Executive Committee member Nayineni Suryaprakash Rao garlanded Phule's portrait.

Addressing the party men, he recalled Savitri's services for the uplift of weaker sections and also the struggles she took up. Those present on the occasion included division president Anant Nagaraju, leaders Surya Rao, Nayineni Padma Rao, Yamjala Padmayya, Uday, Haribabu, Tirupati Rao, Bhaskar.