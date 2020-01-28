Kukatpally: Dr Reddy presented International Research Award

Kukatpally: Dr Karunakar Reddy, JNTU-Hyderabad JAC chairman, honorary president of the Contract Teachers' Association and president of the Research Scholars' Association, was presented on Sunday the International Research Leadership Award-2020 at the World Research Council meeting in Tirucherapally (Tamil Nadu) by the International Journal for Research Under Literal Access (RULA) for publishing the best research paper.

RULA representative Abu Thaher presented Dr Reddy the award. His topic for PhD in mathematics was 'Fluid mechanics convective heat and mass transfer flow from a vertical surface with radiation, chemical reaction and heat source/absorption under the guidance of Dr M N Rajsekhar. Award winners from several countries attended the meeting. Students of JNTU-H, employees and scholars and friends congratulated Dr Reddy.