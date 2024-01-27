Land grabbing case against BRS MLA, wife

Hyderabad: The police registered a case against BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and his family members for allegedly being involved in land grabbing. The police booked MLA Rajeshwar, his wife Palla Neelima Chowdary, and Madhurkar Reddy under Section 447, 427, and 506 IPC for land grabbing in survey number 796 in Chowdariguda village in Ghatkesar. According to the complainant, there are 167 plots in sy number 796 situated in Ghatkesar of the layout belonging to pattedars named M A Rashid and M A Khader. Mucharla Radhika, the complainant, said that in the years 1984 and 1985, many people purchased the plots in the layout, and in 2010, she purchased a plot of 150 square yards from Utukuru Mallesham and got registered. Radhika said for the last few months, members of the Gayatri Educational Trust of Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, her wife Palla Neelima Chowdary, and Madhukar Reddy criminally and illegally trespassed on her land and damaged the boundary poles.