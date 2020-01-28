LB Nagar: Drones spray pesticides in Bandlaguda lake

LB Nagar: "Everyone should take responsibility to keep the surroundings clean and make it mosquito free," says MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy. He participated in the experimental process of spraying pesticides through drones in Bandlaguda lake in Nagole division on Monday. Corporator also participated in the programme. The pesticide controls mosquito larvae that grow in water.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA said, "Mosquito menace affects everyone. People in the division are falling sick due to mosquitoes. The place where mosquito breeding is high have been identified and pesticide spraying process has been started." He added, "Every individual should take responsibility and keep their surroundings hygiene to have healthy society.