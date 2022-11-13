Leader has to prove despite family background: KTR

Hyderabad: Stating that the family background would only help in the entry into politics but it is the talent which decides the future of the political leader, the IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that he could increase the victory margin and gain the confidence of the people of Sircilla solely with his work.

The Minister was speaking in a debate on 'Media in Telangana- Past, Future' organised by Dr BR Ambedkar Open University in association with Media Academy of Telangana on Saturday.

The Minister said that the newspapers had played a key role in the Independence Movement and Telangana agitation.

"During the Telangana agitation, the media managements were against us but the journalists stood by us. We had faced many challenges when the agitation was started and even the commitment of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was questioned. We could take up the agitation facing the BJP at the Centre and the TDP in the State," said Rao.

Talking on the political family background, the TRS leader said that it would help in entry into politics only. He said that the political family background will not be tolerated by the people if the individual cannot prove himself. He recalled how a leader like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was defeated by the people.

He said that he could increase the majority in Sircilla only because of delivering the good works. "Had if I didn't perform, people of my constituency would have kept me aside long back," said Rao.

The TRS leader said that there was a lot of difference between the media of now and media of the past. He said that there was a need for having investigative journalism. He said that no media organisation in the country had dared to publish or debate the facts when there were allegations by the Energy Department head in Sri Lanka that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recommended giving the contract worth Rs 6,000 crore to Adani.

He also said that instead of discussing inflation, price rise, decreasing value of rupee and unemployment, the media has been discussing on halal or hijab etc. Continuing the attack on the Prime Minister, Rama Rao said that Narendra Modi has been holding Mann ki Baat for the last eight years but did not hold a press conference.

Rama Rao said that his father had taught him to read newspapers and today he reads 13 newspapers a day spending one and half an hour every day to see what was news and views and facts.