Left parties protest for Citizens Amendment Act withdrawal

Qutbullapur: Left party activists took out a protest rally from Shahpur Raithu Bazar to Sagar Hotel crossroads demanding immediate withdrawal of Citizens Amendment Act, which was recently passed in the Parliament, on Thursday. The rally was conducted in response to the call given by the state committees of the left parties for the nation-wide protest.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI state council member Guda Ailaiah demanded immediate withdrawal of the Act in view of widespread opposition against the Act across the nation. He said that students of several universities have staged protests condemning the Act as it was anti-constitutional and damages secular nation of the constitution.

CPM mandal secretary K Lakshman condemned the police brutality against the protesting students at various universities. He called upon people to join them in fighting against the central governments attempt to cause damage to secular nature of the constitution and violate principles of democracy.

CPI leaders Uma Mahesh, Venkat Reddy, Mahesh, Sunki Reddy, CPM leaders K Beerappa, E Devadanam, Durga Naik, Malla Reddy, Karunakar and others participated in the protest.