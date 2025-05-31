Letter penned for party’s betterment, says Kavitha

Hyderabad / Mancherial: A day after her explosive interaction with the media, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday said that she had written the letter for the betterment of the party. The BRS leader said that she was targeted in the party and her letter was leaked and hence she could not meet the party president K Chandrashekar Rao.

Talking to the reporters in a chit chat during her visit to Mancherial, Kavitha reiterated that she had written the letter. She said that she was anguished over the developments in the party hence she wrote the letter for the betterment of the party. “I have expressed what the common party worker wanted from the party to the supremo KCR. I had worked hard for the party from the beginning. I had experienced a lot of suffering for the last ten years and had been tolerating it all. Many things are happening in the party but I have always tried to develop the party. Despite all this, a few issues have pained me. They tried to have an alliance with the BJP which had sent me to jail. I felt discomfort when there was a proposal to merge the party into BJP when I was in jail,” said Kavitha.

The BRS leader said that no party has survived after having an alliance with the BJP. Hence she said she suggested the party leadership not to have an alliance with the BJP. “I had made my point in the form of a letter written to the party president. I even tried to meet the party president and wanted to inform him.

Though I had a chance to meet my father, I could not meet him because of the letter getting leaked. I had written letters even in the past but this time it was leaked. The party should find out who had leaked the letter,” said Kavitha, adding there was no separate agenda for her. She said that she will not allow the BRS to be merged with the BJP.

It may be mentioned here that the letter written by the BRS MLC Kavitha had sent tremors within the BRS and her comments made on Friday further added fuel to fire.

Kavitha said that the BJP was carrying out its misdeeds in the name of Operation Kagaar. “When the Maoist Secretary Nambala Keshava Rao died in the encounter, they were not even allowed to have final rites. The BJP does not have the culture even to handover the dead body to the family for the final rites. Despite the demand for stopping Operation Kagaar, the murders are continuing,” said Kavitha condemning the attitude of the BJP.

The BRS leader said that the Congress has shown its anti-Dalit attitude by insulting the Dalit leaders. She recalled the comments of MP Vamshi that he was not invited for the Saraswati Pushkaralu. She recalled that the Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka was insulted in the Yadagirigutta Temple. The approach of the Congress and BJP are against the social fabric of the country, she alleged.