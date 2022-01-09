Light rain likely for three days in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Light rain is forecast for city for three days from January 10, the IMD bulletin said on Sunday. Generally cloudy sky with light rain will be experienced on account of cyclonic circulation over northern Rajasthan and its neighbourhood and a trough caused by the cyclonic circulation. Partly cloudy sky with haze is the forecast from January 13 to 16.

According to the bulletin, the night temperatures from January 10 to 15 are likely to be 18, 17, 18 ,17, 16 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature during the last 24 hours was 18.9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the State-wide forecast stated that light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places on January 10 and at a few places on January 11 and 12.

The IMD warned of heavy rain lashing Jayshankar-Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts on January 12. It said thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts on January 12 and 13.