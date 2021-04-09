Light rain of 1 cm occurs in Telangana

Begumpet: Light rain up to one cm occurred at isolated places over Telangana during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, with Sirpuru in Kumaram Bheem district recording one cm of rain, the IMD bulletin said The rain was caused by the trough running from interior Tamil Nadu to north interior Karnataka.

The bulletin warned that thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur on April 11 and 12 at isolated places across the State. In Hyderabad, partly cloudy sky will prevail on April 9 and 10 with the day temperatures of 38 and 39 deg C respectively. From April 11 to 14 partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is forecast for first the two days. On April 13 and 14 partly cloudy sky with thundery development is likely. The day temperatures during the four days will be 38, 37, 37 and 38 respectively.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the same as that prevailed the previous day. There was no large change in day temperatures in most parts. They were above normal in some parts and below normal by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius in some others.

The other temperatures in the State were: Nizamabad 40.9, Medak 40.2, Bhadrachalam& Nalgonda 39 each, Mahbubnagar 38.9, Ramagundam 38.8, Dundigal& Hyderabad 38.3 each, Hakimpet 37.8, Hanamkonda 37, Khammam 36.6.