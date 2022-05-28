'Lizard biryani': GHMC to file case against Hyderabad city restaurant

Hyderabad: After a customer filed a complaint stating he found a lizard in chicken biryani of Bawarchi restaurant, the Food Safety Officers of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday inspected the restaurant located at Azamabad 'X' road. They found the kitchen unhygienic. The officers decided to file a trial case against the management and would issue a show-cause notice.

According to the Assistant Food Controller of GHMC, the Food Safety wing received a complaint from Gaddam Naveen who stated that he found a lizard while eating chicken biryani served in a parcel by the restaurant.

After the complaint, the food safety officers inspected the kitchen of the restaurant and collected a sample of the biryani. They collected the sample of biryani containing lizard and sent them to the State Food Laboratory.

During the inspection, the officers found that the food handlers were not wearing gloves, a hair net and masks. They also noted that the kitchen floor was wet and greezy, the roof was untidy, black soot along with raw materials was also found on the floor. The storage room was dusty and unhygienic.

The official stated in a release that a show-cause notice will be issued to the restaurant; a summarily trial case will also be filed against the management in the metropolitan magistrate court. The restaurant management violated the HMC byelaws for regulation of eating houses or hotels, 1973 of GHMC Act, 1955, the officials stated.

He said if any violation by the management is found on the receipt of an analysis report from the State Food Laboratory separate course of action will also be initiated under the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 and Rules and Regulations, 2011.