LMA checks for civilians resume on SCB roads

Hyderabad: Security checks for civilians have been resumed on the Cantonment Roads. The Local Military Authorities (LMA) are checking vehicles and IDs of civilians, then allowing them to ply. The daily commuters complain that a few lanes gates are partially closed causing hardship for their free movement.

Checks are being done at Trinity Church, Bolarum, Protnee Road, Eagle Chowk Roads and Balaji Road , Yapral. The checks are happening during day and night. The LMA is allowing civilians only after checking their ID proofs.

Manoj Kumar Surana, a daily commuter, said, “security checks have been imposed for the past one week; this is not new; similar restrictions were imposed even last year. Two days back I was stopped by an Army guard. When we enquired he said they did not know the reason; they had got an order from higher authorities.

It would be better if LMA issues a public advisory or installs signboards at every entry point, which leads to defence establishments, before launching such exercises.”

Said another daily commuter, “finally after a long struggle, last year all six roads were re-opened in August 2023. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had issued official orders to the SCB authorities to allow civilian traffic on Albain Road, Ammuguda Road, Byam Road, Protenee Road and Richardson Road; now once again they have started checking; don’t know why all of sudden and without thinking of problems faced by civilians during road restrictions; the LMA always imposed restrictions’.

According to Nikhil Sriram, a local resident, “we are already struggling with various restrictions, including those at night. Walkers are not allowed on Army roads. Now security checks; also a few gates are partially closed. Due to this we are facing hardships in travel on these stretches.”

On condition of anonymity, a senior SCB officer stated that the board is not aware of the checks.