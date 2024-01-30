Locals protest as GHMC demolishes illegal houses in Musheerabad

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in the Musheerabad area as GHMC officials conducted the demolition of houses in Swami Vivekananda Nagar, Gandhinagar Division, on Monday morning.

The affected houses belonged to Dalits who asserted their residency in the area for the past 70 years. Expressing frustration and seeking justice, some individuals attempted to commit suicide by dousing themselves in petrol, leading to their subsequent arrest by the police.

Upon being informed of the situation, local BRS MLA Mutha Gopal rushed to the scene. However, he was halted by the police and directed to leave. In connection with the incident, Corporator Supriya's husband, Naveen, and BJP leaders were also taken into custody. Notably, Dharani Inquiry Committee Chairman and Congress leader Kodanda Reddy has extended his support to the victims.