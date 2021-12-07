Lokayukta prod to police to strictly enforce Covid norms

Hyderabad: The Lokayukta has asked the police to consider the possibility of deputing a head constable and one constable for going round tea stalls, bakeries and other food stalls and small hotels within their jurisdiction between 6 pm and 10 pm to ensure that people at these eateries wear masks, avoid public smoking and maintain social distancing, so that spread of Covid-19 can be effectively contained.

In an order issued on December 1, the Lokayukta observed that many people in the city were either not wearing masks or were not wearing them properly. It said that youngsters were moving without masks and helmets and smoking freely in public places and there was absolutely no monitoring by the Health, Medical and Family department, police, traffic police and GHMC authorities. It is their responsibility to strictly implement the rules but it is not being done, the order noted.

Thus, the order said this could make it difficult to contain the spread of the dangerous coronavirus which is changing its course as reported in media, the Lokayukta said.

Under these circumstances, the Lokayukta has directed the Director General of Police, Health Secretary, GHMC Commissioner and police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda to take effective measures and issue instructions to officials to take all measures to control the spread of Covid-19 and report compliance before December 17.