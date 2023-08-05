Loss of life, property greatly reduced during floods: Prashanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Roads & Buildings Ministeru said that the staff efforts have greatly reduced the loss of property and loss of life due to the floods in the state. He said that revenue and police personnel also worked hard during the emergency. He also said that the electrical workers did the work by swimming in heavy floods.

Prashant Reddy was speaking in the Assembly Session on the discussion on the impact of heavy rains and floods. He said that 1500 people were rescued by the firemen in the floods. As many as 150 relief centres have been set up across the state and people have been shifted. People from 770 residences have been shifted to safe areas.

The minister said that 139 villages have suffered a lot of flood damage. He said that 419 houses were completely destroyed and 7500 houses were partially destroyed.

The Gruhalakshmi scheme will provide financial assistance to those whose houses have collapsed due to floods. He said that the State Government never waited for help from the central government. He said that the state government would provide the relief, irrespective of whether the Center helps or not.

He informed that the agriculture department officials were assessing the crop damage caused by the rains. He questioned how Congress MLA D. Sridhar Babu would predict the flood damage. After receiving the reports of all the departments, a decision would be taken on crop loss compensation.

The minister said that due to Mission Kakatiya, the severity of danger has been reduced. He said that in the past, thousands of ponds were flooded every year, but due to Mission Kakatiya, the pond system has been strengthened.

The minister said that roads have been damaged due to floods in GHMC for the last three years. However, the damage got minimised due to the development of strategic roads.

He said that due to the development of stormwater drains, the loss in GHMC has also been reduced. (INN)