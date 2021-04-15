Top
'Love Hyderabad' sculpture in KBR Park

KBR Park
'Love Hyderabad' sculpture in KBR Park

Another sculpture, ‘Love Hyderabad’, was inaugurated at KBR National Park on Wednesday

Jubilee Hills: Another sculpture, 'Love Hyderabad', was inaugurated at KBR National Park on Wednesday. It will serve as a visitors' attraction and also a landmark in the State capital. This is the second of its kind; the first was set up as a tourist attraction on the banks of Hussainsagar lake.

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar, along with badminton star Jwala Gutta, inaugurated the sculpture. He said that it would be an added attraction in the western part of the City. " Visitors to the park would take a selfie in front of the sculpture", Kumar remarked. As part of corporate social responsibility (CSR), the sculpture has been installed by the owners of Chicha's, a City-based restaurant, Qutub Alam Khan and Fauzan Khan.

Fauzan Khan said the restaurant has adopted the space to develop the site into a comfortable place for people, who visit the park."To curb anti-social activities, we have also installed eight CCTV cameras and street lights for the safety of people,"he stated.

