MAA E.N.T. Achieves Milestone with Over 700 Successful Cochlear Implant Surgeries from Inception

Hyderabad: MAA E.N.T. proudly joins the global community in celebrating World Hearing Day, an annual observance dedicated to raising awareness about hearing loss and the critical importance of ear and hearing care. This year’s theme, “Hear the Future,” highlights the need for early intervention and proactive measures to address hearing loss, a condition that affects millions worldwide.

Chief Guest Konda Surekha, Minister for Forest and Environment and Endoments had applauded MAA ENT for their imperative role in hearing care and felicitated the doctors on Monday- World Hearing Day.

MAA E.N.T.: A Leader in Hearing Care

Since its inception in 2001, MAA E.N.T. has been a trailblazer in Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) care, setting benchmarks in cochlear implantation and auditory rehabilitation. With cutting-edge technology and a highly skilled surgical team, MAA E.N.T. has successfully performed over 700+ life-changing cochlear implant surgeries, restoring hearing and transforming the lives of numerous families.

Success in Cochlear Implant Rehabilitation

Rehabilitation is the cornerstone of cochlear implant success. MAA E.N.T. boasts a world-class rehabilitation team specializing in auditory-verbal therapy and precise cochlear implant mapping, enabling children to achieve their best hearing potential. This approach helps pediatric cochlear implant recipients develop spoken language skills, perform at grade-appropriate levels, and thrive in mainstream education settings.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. K.R. Meghanadh, a renowned ENT surgeon and mentor of the Cochlear Implantation Program, along with Dr. Sujitha Reddy, Dr. Murtuza, and Dr. Lakshith, MAA E.N.T. upholds the highest standards in both surgical excellence and medical training.

The rehabilitation team, led by renowned audiologist Mr. Vikas, alongside AVT specialists Mr. Ramu and Mrs. Kalyani, ensures that children receive top-tier training and post-surgery support. Their expertise has helped numerous children with cochlear implants thrive academically and socially, reinforcing MAA E.N.T.’s pivotal role in hearing care and rehabilitation.

Commitment to Early Detection & Community Outreach

In its mission to promote early detection, MAA E.N.T. offers free hearing screenings for all children under two years of age. The hospital has also conducted newborn hearing screening camps in government maternity hospitals, screening over 5,000 babies in the past three years alone.

To prevent future hearing loss, MAA E.N.T. performs auditory sensitivity tests, ensuring early intervention before significant damage occurs. Additionally, the hospital extends its services to underserved communities by organizing free medical camps in remote areas, where over 4,000 patients have received free ENT screenings and treatment.

A Premier Institution for ENT Training & Treatment

MAA E.N.T. is not just a center of excellence for patients but also a premier training institution for aspiring ENT specialists.

Mrs. Sunitha Kumar, Managing Director of MAA Group, stated

"The Cochlear Implant Program is a groundbreaking initiative that paves the way for a society where every individual, regardless of their abilities, can live with dignity and equality. We invite everyone to join us in this extraordinary cause to create a lasting impact and empower individuals to reach their fullest potential."

About MAA E.N.T.

MAA E.N.T. is a leading healthcare institution specializing in Ear, Nose, Throat, and Head & Neck disorders. Recognized for its pioneering work in cochlear implantation and rehabilitation, MAA E.N.T. continues to set the gold standard in hearing care, transforming lives with innovative treatments and unwavering patient support.