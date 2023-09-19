Live
- TDP leaders arrested at Simhachalam
- Sahi Samay Sahi Soch
- CDIL to add assembly lines, boost capacity by 100 mn units in India
- TN police arrest YouTuber and motorist TTF Vasan for bike stunts
- AP High Court posts Naidu's bail plea in Inner Ring Road case to Thursday
- Shree Ganesha of new Parliament Building with determination to make India developed Bharat-PM
- SS Rajamouli presents Nitin Kakkar’s ‘Made in India’
- Elon Musk to make Twitter, now X, paid for all users
- IT tech firm HireMee’s jobseeker services now on National Career Service portal
- IIT Jodhpur researchers turn to snake venom to fight antibiotic resistance
Just In
Madhapur drugs case: Narcotics dept raids actor Navdeep’s house
- It is known that Navdeep approached the TS High Court to issue orders not to arrest him. The High Court responded positively to Navdeep's plea
- He was ordered not to be arrested till Tuesday
Hyderabad: Drug issue is shaking Tollywood once again. It is known that hero Telangana High Court has already ordered the police not to arrest Navdeep in the Madhapur drug case. In this case, Navdeep has been described by the police as a drug user. In the statement given by a person named Ram Chand, who was caught in the police raids, Ram Chand said that Navdeep had taken drugs with him. With this, TS Narcotics Bureau officials included Navdeep as an accused in the case.
In this order, on 16th of this month, Narcotics Bureau police conducted searches at Navdeep's house in Hyderabad. It is reported that Navdeep was not at home at that time. On the other hand, it is known that Navdeep approached the TS High Court to issue orders not to arrest him. The High Court responded positively to Navdeep's plea
He was ordered not to be arrested till Tuesday. In this background, the Narcotic Bureau will file a counter in the High Court regarding Navdeep today.
A drugs party was held at Fresh Living Apartments in Madhapur on 31st of Geetha month. Narcotics Bureau arrested 13 people who attacked this party. Narotics Bureau officials are planning to arrest and interrogate Navdeep as well.