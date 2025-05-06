Mahesh Goud launches Manmohan Singh Fellowship programme

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday officially launched the Dr Manmohan Singh Fellowship Programme at Gandhi Bhavan in the city.

Mahesh Kumar Goud underscored the importance of involving intellectuals and professionals in politics. He encouraged the youth to actively contribute to public life and policy-making and emphasised that politics needs the ideas, skills, and vision of the younger generation.

The initiative, spearheaded by the All-India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC), aims to bridge professional talent with policymaking and governance in Telangana. The event saw active participation from the AIPC Telangana leadership, including Irfan Aziz, Navika Harshe, Dr Aditya Reddy, Sandeep Bhushan, Maria, Santosh Y, Raghav, and Ranadheer. These leaders are set to oversee various verticals under the newly launched fellowship programme.

The Dr Manmohan Singh Fellowship Programme is designed to engage young professionals and thought leaders in public policy, governance, and social development in line with Congress Party’s democratic and inclusive values.

It reflects the party’s resolve to foster intellectual discourse and contribute to nation-building by nurturing the next generation of political professionals.