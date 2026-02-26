Maid held for stealing gold

Hyderabad: Osmania University police have arrested a 43-year-old maid involved in theft and recovered 95.4 grams of gold ornaments along with cash, worth a total of Rs 3.88 lakh. The police arrested Allam Tejasvi of Almasguda, Badangpet, and she is being produced before the IV ACJM Court for judicial custody.

The investigation followed a complaint from PLKM Rao, a retired scientist residing in Habsiguda. According to the police, the accused hails from Nagar Kurnool District and married Allam Sudharshan in 2008. She previously operated a small general store that closed due to financial losses, leaving her with significant debts.

In June 2025, a local resident named Sunitha informed her that PLKM Rao required a caretaker for himself and his wife. The accused accepted the role at their residence in Green Hills Colony for a monthly salary of Rs 18,000.

During her employment, she developed a close relationship with the elderly couple. However, burdened by financial difficulties, she decided to commit theft.

Secunderabad Zone DCP Rakshita K Murty stated that between October 2025 and 23 February 2026, the accused systematically stole gold ornaments from the bedroom cupboard while cleaning the house. Police successfully tracked the stolen property and took the accused into custody following the scientist’s report.