Majlis-e-Sahebzadagan Society announces Nawab Raunaq Khan as IX Nizam

Hyderabad: The Majlis-e-Sahebzadagan Society on Friday announced its decision to designate 'Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan', one of the descendants of the Asaf Jahi family, as ninth Nizam of Hyderabad, in place of Prince Azmet Jah. The society comprises over 4,500 direct descendants of Nizam and Noble of Nizam. According to the society, last month, Prince Azmet Jah was anointed as the successor of VIII titular Nizam, Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, who passed away in Turkey.

However, Majlis-e-Sahebzadagan Society expressed its displeasure over Azmet Jah's failure in discharging his responsibilities to the extended Royal family, unspecified absence from Hyderabad and remaining incommunicado with the members of the family. The society said, "As he is not taking over the responsibilities of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty it prompted us to choose the best alternative amongst the Royal family."

In a statement issued to the media, the society said, "The Majlis-e-Shabzadegan Society (The Society comprises over 4,500 Shabzada & Shabzadi (Direct Descendants of Nizam) and Umra (Nobles of Nizam) reached a consensus of choosing Raunaq Yar Khan as IXth Nizam of Hyderabad's Asaf Jahi Dynasty." Adding further, they said a grand coronation ceremony would soon follow where the extended Royal family and the citizens of Hyderabad would be invited. "Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan had been quite vocal about the heritage and has often represented heritage, tehzeeb, legacy of Hyderabad."

"The reason of choosing Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan is, he is being connected to Hyderabad and he is one of the most recognized faces of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty in Hyderabad," said Sahebzada Mohd Moizuddin Khan, General Secretary, Majlis-e- Shabzadegan Society.