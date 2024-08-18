  • Menu
Make all preps for Ganesh festivities: Ponnam

Make all preps for Ganesh festivities: Ponnam
Highlights

Instructs officials to ensure that no trouble or inconvenience is caused to the devotees during the festival

Hyderabad: Incharge Minister for Hyderabad Ponnam Prabhakar instructed the City officials to make proper arrangements for the upcoming Ganesh festivities.

Addressing the inter-departmental coordination meeting, the Minister said that the government has given top priority to this festival. He instructed the officials for making elaborate arrangements for the festivities, and ensure that no trouble or inconvenience is caused to the devotees during the festivities. He directed officials to complete preparations across the city before the specified date.

Ponnam also stressed on cooperation among various departments for effective execution of plans and successful completion of Ganesh Festival 2024.

