Make TS-bPASS an ideal policy for all States: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday asked officials to make TS-bPASS an ideal policy for all other States. KTR held a review meeting on the status of projects/works being undertaken by the Municipal Administration department. He enquired about the progress of work taken up in municipalities under the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC).

Rao said the government was taking major steps to improve infrastructure and change the face of municipalities under the 'Pattana Pragathi' programme. He mentioned that special funds are being provided to municipalities on a monthly basis for development work taken up under the programme.

"In addition to the 'Pattana Pragathi' programme, the government has set up TUFIDC and allocating budgets to create better infrastructure in civic bodies, he stated.

Officials informed the minister that the TS-bPASS portal had teething issues which were resolved quickly. They presented official numbers, stating that citizens were widely using the portal. They informed KTR that the approval time of policies was now reduced.

KTR asked the MA&UD officials to ensure that citizens receive all facilities mentioned in the portal. "TS-bPASS has helped speed up the building approval process. He directed them to make changes in the portal with a faster grievance redress mechanism. He also told them to widely promote the TS-bPASS toll-free number. He asked them to make TS-bPASS a one stop solution for all building approvals, just like TS-iPASS is for industrial approvals. "Make TS-bPASS a policy which will become ideal for all other States," he said.

The minister held a detailed review on drinking water projects taken up by the department in the ORR limits and SRDP works. He said the government would inaugurate two important flyovers in the city which were recently completed under SRDP. The flyovers would provide major relief to commuters. The officials informed that master plans of majority municipalities/corporations have been completed.