Malkajgiri: Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 95th birth anniversary celebrated

Malkajgiri: BJP Malkajgiri district president M Kantha Rao urged party cadre to strive to fulfil aspirations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was speaking at programme organised by Malkajgiri BJP to celebrate 95th anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Neredmet BJP office on Wednesday.

As part of celebrations, M Kantha Rao garlanded the portrait of the former PM and paid floral tributes. Later, he visited the district government hospital and distributed fruits to patients. Speaking on the occasion, Kantha Reddy praised the former PM for his humbleness and selfless service to nation.

He suggested Congress and MIM leaders who were criticizing Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) to first understand it before criticizing it. He alleged that opposition leaders were trying to instigate people for their selfish political interests. He also said that BJP would conduct programmes to raise awareness among public on CAA.

BJP leaders Vadde Subba Rao, Srinivas Mudhiraj, RK Sreenu, Ramakrishna, Srinivas, Lava Kumar, DM Venkatesh, Bhanu, Lakshman and others participated in the programme.