Malkajgiri Commissioner targets encroachments

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy conducted a field inspection in Uppal Circle, focusing on the removal of road encroachments, promotion of women entrepreneurs and adoption of environmentally sustainable practices.

During his visit to Habsiguda X Roads, the Commissioner inspected road encroachments and the unauthorised use of public spaces for commercial activities. He directed officials to identify and remove encroachments that obstruct pedestrian movement and vehicular traffic.

As part of the visit, the Commissioner interacted with a woman self-help group member who established Madhuban Farms, a venture selling pure honey sourced from farms. She explained her business operations and Instagram page to the Commissioner. Appreciating her self-employment initiative, he asked officials to explore opportunities to promote her enterprise through available government-supported platforms.

The Commissioner also visited the eco-friendly home of 85-year-old former DRDO scientist Mandava Venkateswarlu in Habsiguda to understand the practical measures he has adopted for environmental conservation.

The scientist converts kitchen waste into compost for growing vegetables at home. He reuses waste paper and small pieces of wood as fuel for heating water and utilises the resulting ash around plants. He has also implemented rainwater conservation measures to improve groundwater recharge.