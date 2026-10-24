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Congress seeks CPI support for Graduate MLC polls
In Short
TPCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud meets CPI leadership at Himayatnagar seeking official alliance support for upcoming Telangana Graduate MLC elections.
Hyderabad: The Congress party requested the support of the Communist Party of India for the victory of its candidates in the upcoming Graduate MLC elections. TPCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, alongside senior Congress leaders, met CPI leaders at the party state headquarters in Himayatnagar on Friday. Discussions centered on political coordination between the two parties and securing official CPI support for the crucial council polls.
Speaking on the occasion, B Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that the CPI remains an integral partner in the national INDIA alliance, having contested the previous Assembly elections together with the Congress. He emphasized that both political parties continue to work collaboratively with a shared commitment toward public welfare. The TPCC chief confirmed requesting CPI leadership to extend formal electoral support to Congress candidates in the two Graduate MLC constituencies, while revealing that similar coordination discussions were currently underway with CPI M leadership.
The high-level meeting was attended by TPCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Azharuddin, Rajya Sabha MP Vem Narender Reddy, and MP Mallu Ravi, alongside other senior Congress figures.
The CPI delegation comprised state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, MLC Nellikanti Satyam, and national executive members Palla Venkat Reddy and Chada Venkat Reddy. Additionally, CPI state secretariat members VS Bose, ET Narasimha, Takkallapalli Srinivas Rao, Kalaveni Shankar, Bala Narasimha, and other party leaders participated in the strategic discussions.
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