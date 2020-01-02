Malkajgiri: Drunkards create nuisance
Highlights
Malkajgiri: Commuters travelling from Malkajgiri to Safilguda are facing hardship as half of the road is getting occupied by the wine shop parking & snacks vendors.
Vidyadhar, a local said, "This wine shop is opposite to Zilla Parishad High School, Malkajgiri. There is always a huge traffic congestion in the area. There were many instances when people would stand near the shop and drink and later cause nuisance in the area. Since there is a bus stop nearby, women who pass from the shop are also facing inconvenience."
