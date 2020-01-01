Malkajgiri: Temple gears up for Venkateswara Kalyanam

Malkajgiri: Brisk preparations are on to celebrate the 'kalyanam' of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in the Sitaphalmandi shrine to mark the holy 'Vaikunta Ekadasi'. Lakhs of devotees are expected to throng the temple.

In view of their presence, the temple committee is taking adequate precaution so that no inconvenienced is caused to them. Committee chairman Nomula Prakash Rao told The Hans India that better facilities are being provided to the devotees, keeping in view the past experiences.

According to Prakash Rao, the route to the temple has been illuminated with power lights. The shrine is being given a coat of colour. He has requested the police to provide adequate security to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the visitors. 'Devotees believe that if they have the deity's 'darshan' on Vaikunta Ekadasi day, January 6, they would secure 'punya'(good fortune).