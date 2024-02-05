  • Menu
Mallanna Swamy temple sees huge rush

A huge rush of devotees was witnessed at the famous temple of SreeMallikharjuna Swamy at Komuravelli village in Siddipet district on Sunday

Cherial: A huge rush of devotees was witnessed at the famous temple of Sree Mallikharjuna Swamy at Komuravelli village in Siddipet district on Sunday.As part of annual Jathara of third Sunday, a large number of devotees from various places in the State poured into the temple town.

The devotees offered “Bonalu” and “Patnalu” to the presiding deity and had darshan after five hours.The devotees also presented “Bonalu” to Sri MallannaSwamy’s elder sister Goddess Yellamma atop the hill behind presiding deity Mallanna Swamy.

X