Mallareddy says he entered politics with inspiration from movie ‘Businessman’

Hyderabad: Minister Mallareddy made interesting comments that he entered politics only after the inspiration of Mahesh Babu's movie 'Businessman'. He revealed that he had seen the movie ten times. It is to mention here that Bollywood hero Ranbir Kapoor's new movie 'Animal' will be released on December 1. Animal team came to Hyderabad on this occasion.

'Animal' movie pre-release ceremony was held at Mallareddy University on Monday. The entire Animal team including Ranbir Kapoor attended the ceremony. Minister Mallareddy spoke at the ceremony which was attended by many Tollywood celebrities including Telugu hero Mahesh Babu as the chief guest.

Minister Mallareddy welcomed everyone who came to the animal pre-release ceremony and talked about the chief guest Mahesh Babu. “I have seen your movie Businessman ten times. After seeing that, I came into politics and became an MP” and the whole house erupted in applause. After that, the minister advised Ranbir Kapoor to shift to Hyderabad.

He said that Telugu people will rule all Bollywood and Hollywood and there are many smart people in Telugu industry. He said that there are people with Dil like Rajamouli and Dil Raju. He said that Rashmika is an example to say that people here are smart and has done well in the movie Pushpa. On this occasion, Mallareddy said that he wants Animal movie to become a blockbuster.



