Mallu Ravi reassures on HYDRA’s impact on real estate

Hyderabad: Allaying apprehensions about the impact of HYDRA on real estate, Congress MP Mallu Ravi held that when the living standards improve, real estate will obviously gain a boon.

Responding to a question from The Hans India during a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Nagarkurnool MP explained that there could be a temporary impact, but since the government is aiming for long term solutions at Musi and by engaging HYDRA, there will not be a permanent impact. “Massive projects have always impacted and displaced some people, but lakhs have benefitted. HYDRA aims at improving the ecosystem and standard of living. Real estate is a business that is part of a livelihood. But our priority is improving overall living standards, and when these are better, business conditions will definitely thrive. When everyone is confident of improved living conditions, this same real estate will witness a twofold increase,” he explained.

Backing the government move, Mallu Ravi said, “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was a silent revolutionary.” Stating that in Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi and Jayalalitha are called revolutionary leaders, he said in Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy should also be called in the same manner. Mallu Ravi said that the CM was working hard day and night for the development of the State. He asked the Opposition party leaders to not teach them lessons. “We know that the beautification of the Musi is not possible without a cleansing and showing alternatives to the displaced families. The BRS leaders should tell us what they have done for Telangana by borrowing Rs seven lakh crore. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is determined to put Hyderabad on the world map. A skill and sports university has been set up for the youth. It was CM Revanth Reddy who protected the constitutional values, but it was the BJP and the BRS that tried to take away the constitutional rights. Musi River beautification project and HYDRA will cause temporary hardships to the people. But they will benefit lakhs of people in Hyderabad,” he said. He alleged that public money was wasted by building the new Secretariat and CM Camp office in Pragathi Bhavan by the previous rulers.