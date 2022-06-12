Man blew up in pieces in suspect chemical explosion

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a 32-year-old man was killed in a suspected chemical explosion at Afzalgunj in Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the victim identified as Bharat, a resident of Mogaram Basthi Dal Maharajgunj who deals in chemicals was disposing some liquid in drain in the house.

"As the drainline was choked, he took a stick and tried to clear it when an explosion took place. Venugopal was flung into air due to impact of the explosion and his body blew into pieces," said the police.

A relative of his was also injured.

On information the police rushed to the spot. A Case was registered and investigation is going on.