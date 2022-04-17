Man climbs up mobile tower in protest against police

Hyderabad: A man on Saturday reportedly climbed the mobile tower at KPHB colony in protest against the police. According to the sources, the man is believed to have climbed up the mobile tower around 3 am in the morning. The man refused to come down until the police accepts his demands. It is said that the man climbed up the tower alleging that police have not submitted his father's post-mortem report to him. The man alleged that police did not even care when his father died and a report was sent to them.

However, the man camed down after MLA Jagga Reddy reached the spot and intervened in the matter. Jagga Reddy assured the man of justice which led him come down from the tower. However, the MLA is believed to have ordered an enquiry into the case.



On the same day, a youth died in a clash at Mogalpur of Old City during the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday. According to the police, two groups might have indulged in clashes over a petty issue and where a youth was severely injured and died on the spot. The police rushed to the spot and shifted youth dead body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. Police registered a case and are investigating.



On the other hand, a man was attacked by knife for reportedly not giving Rs 50. The incident took place in Mailarpur of Rangareddy district on Sunday morning. According to sources, a man identified as Faisal was in Rs 50 debt to another person. The man came to meet Faisal this morning but Faisal refused to give Rs 50 back to that man. In a fit of rage, the man reportedly took a knife bought with him and allegedly stabbed Faisal. The accused then fled the scene leaving Faisal bleeding. Alert locals dialed up police. Police rushed to the spot and rushed Faisal to a nearby government hospital for treatment. A case was registered and an investigation in underway.

Meanwhile, panic triggered among the residents of phase 1 colony in Chandanagar after a woman committed suicide by jumping off from a building. According to the sources, the woman identified as Shivani, a lawyer by profession was believed to be in depression due to family issues since a couple of days. It is said that an argument had taken place between Shivani and her husband Arjun which might have led Shivani to take the extreme step. It is reported that Shivani's husband Arjun surrendered before police soon after her suicide.

Police reached to the spot and shifted Shivani's dead body to a nearby government hospital for the post-mortem. It is reported that police