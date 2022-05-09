Vikarabad: Man dials 100, ask cops to get 2 beer bottles

Vikarabad: The Telangana Police department has implemented a friendly policing in the State to solve the problems of the people more easily and to remove fear among them.

Whereas some people are misusing the services and wasting the valuable time of police personnel. Such an incident took place in Gokafasalwad village in Doultabad Mandal, Vikarabad.

According to the sources, a person identified as Janigela Madhu who consumed alcohol called Dial 100 at 2 am and requested the police to save him from the emergency.

After receiving the call, the alerted police reached his residence within a few minutes and were shocked after the person asked the police to get two beer bottles for him. Police arrested the person for wasting valuable time.