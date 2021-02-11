Man dies after jumping from TSRTC bus in Vikarabad

A man jumped from a TSRTC bus on Wednesday and succumbed to serious injuries on the spot. P Ramulu (50), a mason is from Timmareddypalli of Doultabad mandal of Vikarabad district.

According to SI Prabhakar Reddy, Ramulu boarded the bus at Ravalpalli to Mumbai. After a few minutes, the passenger asked the driver to stop the bus in order to attend nature's call. The driver agreed to the man's request saying that he would stop the bus at the roadside. However, Ramulu who was in a hurry jumped off the bus before the driver stopped the bus.

He sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot. The body was sent to the government hospital for autopsy. SI Prabhakar Reddy registered a case and launched a probe.