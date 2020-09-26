Man dies of coronavirus in Hyderabad hospital, wrong body delivered to family

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: A private hospital in Hyderabad delivered a wrong dead body to the family of a patient who died of coronavirus on Friday.

Getting into details, Hanumanthu (58), a native of Gannaram village of Indalvai mandal admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after testing positive for coronavirus. He died on Friday and the hospital staffed delivered the body of a non-covid patient to the family in Nizamabad.



A few minutes before the cremation, the hospital authorities informed the ambulance driver to stop the funeral as the wrong body was delivered to them. The family and the villagers were shocked over the hospital negligence and demanded to shift Hanumanthu's body to his native place.



It may be recalled that the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad had handed over a wrong body to the family of a corona patient. The deceased patient's body was brought to the crematorium by the healthcare workers and the police who called the family to have a lask look of the body. The family was shocked on realising the body of was someone else. The police took back the body to the hospital morgue where they found the actual body of the corona patient.