Man kills wife after a tiff in Hyderabad

A 31-year-old woman has been murdered by her husband after a quarrel here at Rajiv Gruhakalpa under Jagadgirigutta police station limits in Hyderabad. The incident took place on Sunday night but came to light on Monday.

The police said that the couple, Maratha and Kishan had a heated argument on Sunday night and in a fit of rage, Kishan stabbed her wife with a kitchen knife. Maratha succumbed grievous injuries and died on the spot. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Couple jumps into river in Bhadradri

In Bhadradri, family disputes led a couple to attempt suicide. While the woman identified as Lakshmi Devi was rescued by the villagers, her husband Nagamalleshwar Rao died.

The incident took place at Vinayakapuram village of Ashwaraopet mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The police fished out the body and sent to a government hospital morgue.