Man rides camel on PVNR Expressway

Hyderabad: Ina bizarre and highly dangerous incident, a man, allegedly inebriated, was seen riding a camel on the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway on Saturday night. It is important to note that the expressway is strictly prohibited even for two wheeled vehicles.

The man, identified as a camel handler, gained entry to the high speed expressway on camelback and was observed galloping across the flyover. According to eyewitnesses, the camel had almost reached the end of the expressway when the extraordinary situation caught public attention.

The presence of such a large animal posed a severe risk to both the rider and other motorists travelling at high speeds on the restricted access flyover.

A group of individuals travelling in a car on the expressway noticed the unusual and alarming scene. They began recording the incident and attempted to intervene.

In the viral video, they were seen chasing and trying to control the animal. Eventually, they succeeded in tying the camel to a light pole, thereby preventing what could have resulted in a serious accident.

The video was subsequently shared on Instagram, swiftly gaining widespread attention across various social media platforms. The footage triggered extensive reactions, ranging from disbelief to outrage concerning traffic safety enforcement and animal welfare.