Man stocking 36 varieties of medicines worth Rs 95k held

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) cracks down on a fake unlicensed stocking of huge quantities of drugs for sale at Palakonda Village in Mahabubnagar district. The officials seized 36 varieties of medicines worth Rs 95,000.
On credible information, DCA raided the premises of S Murahari, who is practicing medicine without qualification and is running a clinic called ‘New Life Care Clinic’ at Palakonda village. The officials detected unauthorised stockings of huge quantities of medicines for sale without any drug licence. They seized medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, anti-ulcer drugs, analgesics, and others, from him.
During the raid, DCA officials detected several higher generations ‘antibiotic injections’ and ‘steroid injections’. Indiscriminate sale of such drugs, particularly antibiotics, by an unqualified person may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public in rural areas, including the emergence of ‘antimicrobial resistance’.
The officials lifted the samples for analysis, and further investigation will be carried out and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.
Assistant Director, Mahabubnagar, B Dinesh Kumar, drugs inspectors SkRabiya, and Mohd Rafi Shaik carried out the raid.