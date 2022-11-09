Man with pistol detained in Ameerpet
Highlights
- Police question the accused about the source of firearms
- The accused was held after he was moving suspiciously with a pistol
Hyderabad: Public at once was in panic after a man who allegedly was in possession of a firearm and live rounds, was caught by the police at Ameerpet in the early hours of Wednesday.
Sai Kumar (28), was found moving suspiciously and when frisked, a pistol and six live rounds were recovered.
The Punjagutta police detained Sai Kumar and are interrogating him.
