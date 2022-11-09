  • Menu
Man with pistol detained in Ameerpet

Highlights

  • Police question the accused about the source of firearms
  • The accused was held after he was moving suspiciously with a pistol

Hyderabad: Public at once was in panic after a man who allegedly was in possession of a firearm and live rounds, was caught by the police at Ameerpet in the early hours of Wednesday.

Sai Kumar (28), was found moving suspiciously and when frisked, a pistol and six live rounds were recovered.

The Punjagutta police detained Sai Kumar and are interrogating him.

