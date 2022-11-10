Manepally Jewellery showroom launched at Chandnagar

Hyderabad: The most loved Jewellers of 'Telangana – Manepally Jewellers" launched the 5th exclusive jewellery store at Chandanagar also featuring exclusive wedding & bridal jewellery.

The showroom was Launched by Manepally Rama Rao, CMD Manepally Jewellers. Actress & Brand Ambassador of Manepally Jewellers Mehreen Kaur also graced the grand launch.

The actress also showcased exquisite jewellery collection & wedding jewellery by Manepally Jewellers at the grand launch.

The 5th exclusive jewellery store at Chandanagar also announced the launch of its upcoming store at Suchitra Circle.

Speaking on the Occasion Manepally Murli Krishna & Manepally Gopi Krishna – Directors of Manepally Jewellers said "We at Manepally Jewellers are delighted to present to you the 5th jewellery store of Manepally Jewellers" at Chandanagar. The duo added that Manepally Jewellers Chandanagar Showroom will also showcase Manepally Jewellers famous "wedding & bridal jewellery" apart from wedding & bridal jewellery, the showroom will feature various sections of exclusive diamond jewellery, light weight gold jewellery, traditional jewellery & lot more." They further added "We will be adding up another showroom of Manepally Jewellers very soon. The showroom will come up at Suchitra Circle. The Directors thanked their customers for their trust in the brand "Manepally Jewellers" which made them achieve great milestones.

Manepally Jewellers' customers are assured of the quality of jewellery, since all the gold jewels are 100% BIS Hallmarked and the diamonds are 100% internationally certified with IGI certification. Customers are also assured of best value prices as it has introduced the concept of affordable precious luxury that suits the budget of all the customers.

Manepally Jewellery is a reflection of exquisite taste with perfect blend of elegance, style and sophistication.