Manpower crunch at Metro Water Board hits services hard: Dasoju Sravan Kumar

Hyderabad: Due to alleged lack of human resources, the staff of HMW&SSB (Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board) is unable to provide its best services to people. They are suffering from various health issues due to huge workload.

The AICC national spokesperson Dr Sravan Kumar Dasojuwrote a letter to the public representative and also to Municipal Administration Minister KTR to resolve the issues of the board employees.

Sravan said, "the State government should immediately resolve the issues of HMWS&SB, to have continued services in sewerage and cleanliness; the board should immediately recruit more employees."

There are 1,680 vacancies at the board, but there has been no announcement or plan to recruit freshers and fill vacancies. The employees are being forced to work more.

There are 1,900 employees in the board who provide services on outsourcing and contractual basis.

Alleging that salary arrears have not been received by the employees so far, Sravan said considering the delay the government and the board should immediately release the arrears in a single go, instead of instalments.

The employees who are almost protecting and serving the one crore citizens of Hyderabad do not have proper health care services nor a health scheme that covers their illness. He demanded that the government should immediately provide health insurance and health cards to the employees on par with the government staff.

There are 35 women staffers who are providing services to the organisation for the last 28 years but have not been regularised till date. 'They are ignored and ill-treated', Sravan pointed out.