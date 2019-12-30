Mansoorabad: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy launches CCTV cameras in Sivareddy Nagar colony

Mansoorabad: LB Nagar MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy participated in the inauguration of CCTV cameras in Sivareddy Nagar colony on Sunday. Corporator Koppula Vittal Reddy also participated in the programme.

Sudheer Reddy said, "Every colony should have CCTV cameras for their safety. Each CCTV camera is equal to 100 policemen. It reduces the theft cases in colony." Later they inaugurated 2020 calender of Kolan Sivareddy Nagar Welfare Association. Colony association president, residents and others were present.