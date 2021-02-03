MANUU secures Urdu editing project from MP

Gachibowli: The city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is fast gaining the status of central and reputed Institution in the Country with reference to Urdu language and education. It is striving to promote and disseminate Urdu and literature over the years.

In view of the university's performance, the MP government has entrusted the responsibility of editing and revising its Urdu textbooks to MANUU's Regional Centre of Bhopal.

According to Dr Mohammad Ahsan, Bhopal regional director, the MP government has asked the university to review and edit Urdu textbooks from first to twelfth standards for 2021-22 academic year. The university authorities have approved the proposal as an important step towards the promotion of Urdu education.

A workshop for reviewing books on mathematics, environmental studies, social sciences, science, commerce and Urdu language and literature will be organised soon in which teachers and other experts from MANUU College of Teacher Education, Bhopal, will participate and finalise the text.

The books have been borrowed from NCERT and the lessons added in accordance with the MP curriculum will be reviewed specifically.