Marut Drones delivers India’s first mineral exploration drones to NMDC

Hyderabad: Marut Drones, a prominent drone manufacturer in India, has achieved a historic milestone by delivering cutting-edge custom drones to the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for pioneering ‘Drone-Based Mineral Exploration’ in the country. The collaboration between Marut Drones and NMDC signifies a significant leap forward in the field of mineral exploration, introducing advanced technology to enhance precision in mineral exploration and mapping for sustainable mining practices.

The two customized Octacopter drones provided by Marut Drones to NMDC mark the introduction of India’s inaugural set of custom drones designed specifically for mineral exploration. Equipped with advanced sensors including Magnetometer, Hyperspectral, and Lidar, these drones boast cutting-edge features aimed at enhancing accuracy in exploration and mapping tasks.

Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO of Marut Drones, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with NMDC, stating, “This is the first time in India that we have built drones specifically for mineral exploration. We have specially designed an Octaquad Coaxial X8 drone for NMDC, with every aspect including the motors and propeller systems made in India. Through our state-of-the-art Research and Development infrastructure, we have been able to customise drones for various sectors in the country. This breakthrough in the mining and exploration space aims to revolutionize exploration approaches, particularly for critical minerals.”

Drone-based mineral exploration initiated by NMDC represents a significant departure from traditional methods, introducing groundbreaking technology to streamline survey processes.

The drones, calibrated and manufactured by Marut Drones, conduct hyperspectral magnetic exploration, optimising flight paths for maximum coverage and data collection efficiency. The acquired data is then processed using specialised software by NMDC, ushering in a new era of efficiency and accuracy in mineral prospecting.

By embracing drone-based mineral exploration, NMDC aims to expedite survey processes, making them not only faster but also more cost-effective. With drones capable of flying closer to the surface, data collection is enhanced, leading to higher resolution surveys that are both efficient and affordable. This shift towards advanced technology is expected to revitalise mineral discoveries in the country, particularly in greenfield deposits.

The integration of advanced drones and Made in India components by Marut Drones underscores the potential of indigenous technology to drive sustainable mining practices and propel India's mining sector towards greater efficiency and innovation.