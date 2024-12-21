'Master of Suspense Hitchcock' Book Launch Celebrates Hitchcock's Legacy in Indian Cinema

At the launch of Master of Suspense Hitchcock, a book dedicated to the legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, renowned director Vamsy described the literary effort as a groundbreaking achievement in Indian languages. "No one has attempted something like this before in Indian languages—it's truly a wonder!" Vamsy remarked, praising the authors’ effort to capture the essence of Hitchcock’s cinematic genius.

The book, written by senior journalist and writer Pulagam Chinnarayana along with IRS officer Ravi Padi, marks the 125th anniversary of Hitchcock’s birth and the 100th anniversary of his first film. Featuring 62 essays contributed by 45 directors, 7 writers, and 10 journalists, the book dives deep into Hitchcock’s life and legacy.

Vamsy, known for his admiration of Hitchcock, shared his personal connection to the master of suspense. "Inspired by Hitchcock, I made Anveshana. I watched all 53 of his films, and my office walls are filled with his impressions," he explained. Vamsy also noted Hitchcock’s famous words, "A movie needs three things—script, script, script," and expressed his excitement about the book, which he called a wonderful tribute to the director’s enduring influence.

The first copy of the book was presented to director Harish Shankar, with senior actor Nassar receiving the second. The event saw Santhosham magazine head Suresh Kondeti purchasing the first copy for five thousand rupees, further emphasizing the significance of the moment. The book’s cover was designed by the award-winning publicity designer Eshwar, and director Mohanakrishna Indraganti unveiled the cover page.

The launch event was graced by a number of distinguished personalities, including directors Meher Ramesh, Mohanakrishna Indraganti, and Shiva Nageswara Rao, along with senior actors Nassar and others from the Telugu film industry. The occasion was a celebration of both Hitchcock's cinematic contributions and the efforts of Pulagam Chinnarayana and Ravi Padi to preserve and promote his legacy.

Director Harish Shankar shared his thoughts, saying, "Though we are unlucky to have never seen Hitchcock in person, we were fortunate to experience his influence through Vamsy garu, whom many compare to Hitchcock. For me, Hitchcock is Hollywood’s Vamsy." Shankar also expressed hope that the book would soon achieve bestseller status in Hyderabad, emphasizing the rarity of books about the film industry and praising Pulagam Chinnarayana for his continued efforts to bring books on cinema to readers.

Director Mohanakrishna Indraganti paid tribute to Hitchcock’s revolutionary impact on world cinema, highlighting how Hitchcock’s innovative use of sound and visual storytelling transformed filmmaking. "His films, like Vertigo, Psycho, and The Birds, are iconic, and his refusal to conform to norms set a benchmark for generations of filmmakers," Indraganti said.

Senior actor Nassar also reflected on the lack of books on cinema in India, recalling his own admiration for a book on Hitchcock’s interviews with French critic Truffaut. He expressed gratitude for the launch of Master of Suspense Hitchcock, calling it a significant contribution to the film literature space.

As the event concluded, the buzz surrounding the book's potential to engage readers and inspire filmmakers was palpable. Pulagam Chinnarayana, whose previous works include Jandhya Marutham and Cine Poornodayam, continued his mission to introduce Indian audiences to the rich history and cultural impact of cinema. Master of Suspense Hitchcock is his 11th book, adding to his impressive body of work that has earned him two Nandi Awards for Best Author and Critic.

The book launch proved not only to be a celebration of Hitchcock’s extraordinary legacy but also a testament to the growing interest in cinema literature in India.